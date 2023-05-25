Barclays Cuts Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 700

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 713 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 589 ($7.33) to GBX 590 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 780 ($9.70) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 750 ($9.33) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.