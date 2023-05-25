Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuaishou Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

