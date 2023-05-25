Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Down 6.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 456,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,725,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

