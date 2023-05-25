Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $226.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.