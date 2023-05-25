Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $226.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
