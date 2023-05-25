TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.