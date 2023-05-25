Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $96.25

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $115.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endava by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Endava by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

