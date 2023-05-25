Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $96.25

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.
A number of research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Endava Price Performance
Shares of Endava stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $115.86.
About Endava
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
