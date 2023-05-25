Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Price Target at $9.67

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. CIBC lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

AQN stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.17, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -716.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

