Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.