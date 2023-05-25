Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.45%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

