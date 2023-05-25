Analysts Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $23.80

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 37.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

