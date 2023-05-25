Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,738.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,738.75 ($21.63).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.03) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.45) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entain Stock Performance

ENT opened at GBX 1,414.50 ($17.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23,625.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.86). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Entain Announces Dividend

Entain Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Entain’s payout ratio is 28,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

