AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) versus Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Head to Head Survey

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Mogo -227.32% -20.44% -11.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AMTD Digital and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mogo has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 261.84%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

14.4% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMTD Digital and Mogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $25.28 million 47.94 $27.51 million N/A N/A Mogo $53.03 million 1.07 -$127.44 million ($1.53) -0.50

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

