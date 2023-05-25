TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in TC Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,574,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,733,000 after purchasing an additional 372,803 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

