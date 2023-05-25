Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $64.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $320,553.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,922.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $320,553.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,922.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,557 shares of company stock worth $2,900,121. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

