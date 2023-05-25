Analyzing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 7.78 $55.44 million ($0.02) -245.88 Enlight Renewable Energy $546.84 million 3.85 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Altus Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enlight Renewable Energy.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 116.80%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altus Power beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

