Head-To-Head Contrast: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 1 6 3 0 2.20

Dividends

Repsol has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Repsol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repsol is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Repsol pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.50% N/A 366.53% Repsol 5.48% 28.56% 11.99%

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Repsol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 4.99 $25.53 million N/A N/A Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $2.99 4.79

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Repsol on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, as well as the commercialization of oil products, petrochemical products and liquefied petroleum gases; the commercialization, transport and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and renewable energy power projects. The Corporation & Others segment includes expenses of corporate centers in Madrid and Calgary. The company was founded on October 17, 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

