Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) versus Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Critical Comparison

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Eltek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.61 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Eltek $39.65 million 1.11 $3.19 million $0.71 10.56

Eltek has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Eltek 9.97% 19.53% 10.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tempo Automation and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.2% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Eltek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tempo Automation and Eltek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,007.01%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Eltek.

Volatility & Risk

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eltek beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

