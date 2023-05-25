StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,997.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,987.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 11,999 shares of company stock worth $65,854 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

