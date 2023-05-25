S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

