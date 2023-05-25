S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
S&W Seed Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
