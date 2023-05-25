Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LYSFY stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

