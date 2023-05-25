CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

CRSP opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

