PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PSGTF stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
