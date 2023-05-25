PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PSGTF stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

