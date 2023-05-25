CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CTP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of CTPVF stock opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. CTP has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.29.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Featured Articles

