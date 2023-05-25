Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance
Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.66.
About Daiichi Sankyo
