Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

