Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 360.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 854,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 544,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,106,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 431,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

