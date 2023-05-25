Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.58.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Stories
