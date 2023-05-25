Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

