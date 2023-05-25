Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

