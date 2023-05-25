Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 197.40% from the company’s current price.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 403,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,946,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 645,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,288 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.