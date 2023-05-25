Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.