NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NTT DATA Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14.

About NTT DATA

(Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

