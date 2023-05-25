NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
NTT DATA Trading Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
