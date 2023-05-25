Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 256,850 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $218,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

