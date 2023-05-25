Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXNX. Mizuho began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,093.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,093.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Axonics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Axonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

