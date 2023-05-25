PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PITPF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.
About PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (PITPF)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.