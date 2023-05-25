Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Upgraded at Barclays

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Africa Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $959.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production associated with oil and gas assets. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. Its portfolio of exploration assets includes Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone (AGC).

