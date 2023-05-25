Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target to $1.90

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 272.55% from the stock’s current price.
Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBT opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.
Rubicon Technologies Company Profile
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technologies (RBT)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.