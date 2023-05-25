Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target to $1.90

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 272.55% from the stock’s current price.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBT opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

In related news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico bought 555,555 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 681,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,064.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich bought 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hernandez Andres Chico bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,064.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

