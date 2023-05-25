JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Precigen Price Performance
NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precigen (PGEN)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.