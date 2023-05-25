JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

About Precigen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

