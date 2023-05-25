Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,661,105. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 205,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 677.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 420,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 366,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,400,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

