SVB Securities Downgrades VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) to Market Perform

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VECT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 4th quarter worth about $20,218,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in VectivBio by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 867,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VectivBio by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 861,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

