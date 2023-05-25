SVB Securities Downgrades VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) to Market Perform

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VECT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
VectivBio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.
Institutional Trading of VectivBio
VectivBio Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
