StockNews.com Upgrades Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) to “Sell”

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

PRME stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.