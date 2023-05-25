GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

GrafTech International Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE EAF opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84. GrafTech International has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 540.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 27.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 2,297,970 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 412.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 252,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 202,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 19.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

