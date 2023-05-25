Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $50,678,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $45,544,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

