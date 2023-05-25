Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Assure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,989 shares of company stock valued at $80,976. Insiders own 40.70% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

