Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONM opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $113.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
