Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim cut shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04. Rain Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

