Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE CPE opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

