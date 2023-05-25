Susquehanna Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $160.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
