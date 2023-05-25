Susquehanna Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $160.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.