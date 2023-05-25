Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Head to Head Analysis

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Northern Trust and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 9 4 0 2.21 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $97.29, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 14.73% 14.30% 0.95% FinWise Bancorp 23.61% 14.22% 4.90%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Northern Trust and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and FinWise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $7.75 billion 1.92 $1.34 billion $5.88 12.13 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.11 $25.11 million $1.46 5.34

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Trust beats FinWise Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.