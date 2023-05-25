Financial Comparison: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -109.70% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.77) -2.68 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genocea Biosciences.

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

