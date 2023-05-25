Head-To-Head Survey: SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) vs. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27% Curtiss-Wright 11.81% 16.54% 7.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and Curtiss-Wright, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Curtiss-Wright 0 1 4 0 2.80

Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $186.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Curtiss-Wright’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A Curtiss-Wright $2.56 billion 2.41 $294.35 million $8.04 19.95

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets, including industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters, sensors, controls, and electro-mechanical actuation components used on commercial and military aircraft, and surface technology services, such as shot peening, laser peening, and engineered coatings. The Defense Electronics segment includes Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, tactical communications solutions for battlefield network management, and electro

