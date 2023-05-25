Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $50.29

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunoco by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sunoco by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $4,373,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SUN opened at $43.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

