Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) PT at $29.86

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

MGY stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 578,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $20,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

